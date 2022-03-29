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The house of a neo-nazi leader discovered in Berdyansk, Ukraine
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113 views • March 29, 2022
RT.
While advancing through southern Ukraine, RT along with Russian troops found a house of a neo-nazi leader in Berdyansk. As a surprise to no one conducting the denazification campaign in Ukraine, the fascist-inspired symbols are not even covert.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vytt9j-march-28-2022.html
While advancing through southern Ukraine, RT along with Russian troops found a house of a neo-nazi leader in Berdyansk. As a surprise to no one conducting the denazification campaign in Ukraine, the fascist-inspired symbols are not even covert.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vytt9j-march-28-2022.html
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