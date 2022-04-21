Whistleblower Army Flight Surgeon Lt. Col. Theresa Long w/ Stew Peters

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(Apr 20, 2022) The U.S. military has been literally decimated by our corrupt federal government and senior military staff. With the experimental mRNA COVID injections all medical safety rules and regulations went right out the window.
Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/v11qru2-army-flight-surgeon-breaks-silence-issues-urgent-warning-drops-nukes-on-pil.html