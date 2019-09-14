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2nd Beauty Queen Stripped Of Title For Supporting Trump
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477 views • September 14, 2019
Katie Williams had her beauty pageant title stripped from her because of her outspoken support for President Trump. Katie joins Owen to expose the level of disdain for Trump supporters by those in entertainment.
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