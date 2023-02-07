2/6/23: EMP, ProGEN, Quantum Endgame, Tribulation #Antichrist - You Are Free TV

2/6/23: The China EMP sky ship was allowed to fly in the center of USA, the place where a nuclear detonated EMP could have taken out the entire grid. USA is being destroyed from within and the dry run, with 2 airships still in flight around US airspace, we wonder what’s coming? Meanwhile, WEF’s ProGEN creating biosyn AI created mutant proteins digitally printed made to order, to interact with injected quantum tech for entanglement with the Beast AC matrix for capture into Lucifer’s Digital Twin “Earth”....

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/new-massachusetts-bill-will-allow-prisoners-donate-organs-less-prison-time/

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/02/02/putin-sends-warning-to-west-on-80th-anniversary-of-battle-of-stalingrad-a80128

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11712785/Putin-buzzed-colour-changing-UFO-spotted-makes-speech-threatening-nuclear-war.html

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/marc-benioff/

https://us.progen.com/

https://colossal.com/

https://www.teslarati.com/elon-musk-shares-tesla-mrna-microfactories-details/

https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/24652/20200110/teleportation-real-scientists-achieved-first-quantum-data-human-history.htm

https://www.tierrabiosciences.com/press/tierra-biosciences-appoints-michael-nemzek-as-ceo

https://www.energy.gov/science/articles/creating-heart-quantum-computer-developing-qubits

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wetware_(brain)

https://blog.salesforceairesearch.com/progen/

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/02/03/dry-run-balloons-called-top-delivery-platform-for-nuclear-emp-attack/

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor! Humanity will defeat the quantum AI antichrist! We Are Free !!