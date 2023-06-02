2/6/23: EMP, ProGEN, Quantum Endgame, Tribulation #Antichrist - You Are Free TV

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2/6/23: The China EMP sky ship was allowed to fly in the center of USA, the place where a nuclear detonated EMP could have taken out the entire grid. USA is being destroyed from within and the dry run, with 2 airships still in flight around US airspace, we wonder what’s coming? Meanwhile, WEF’s ProGEN creating biosyn AI created mutant proteins digitally printed made to order, to interact with injected quantum tech for entanglement with the Beast AC matrix for capture into Lucifer’s Digital Twin “Earth”....
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Here are the links for today’s video:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/new-massachusetts-bill-will-allow-prisoners-donate-organs-less-prison-time/
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/02/02/putin-sends-warning-to-west-on-80th-anniversary-of-battle-of-stalingrad-a80128
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11712785/Putin-buzzed-colour-changing-UFO-spotted-makes-speech-threatening-nuclear-war.html
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/marc-benioff/
https://us.progen.com/
https://colossal.com/
https://www.teslarati.com/elon-musk-shares-tesla-mrna-microfactories-details/
https://www.sciencetimes.com/articles/24652/20200110/teleportation-real-scientists-achieved-first-quantum-data-human-history.htm
https://www.tierrabiosciences.com/press/tierra-biosciences-appoints-michael-nemzek-as-ceo
https://www.energy.gov/science/articles/creating-heart-quantum-computer-developing-qubits
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wetware_(brain)
https://blog.salesforceairesearch.com/progen/
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2023/02/03/dry-run-balloons-called-top-delivery-platform-for-nuclear-emp-attack/
file:///Users/user/Downloads/Free%20tax%20information/Anthony%20Patch%20-%20The%20Final%20Solution%20Part%202%20Transcript%20(1).pdf
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