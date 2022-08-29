Half-century-old plane wreckage discovered in melting glacier

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RT
August 27, 2022
A plane that disappeared over the Alps in the late 1960s was found in debris, as a fast-melting Swiss glacier revealed the old wreckage. The discovery was made by mountaineers, who explained that glaciers are melting at an unprecedented speed due to global warming.
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