⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (11 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on units one mechanised brigade and one mechanised infantry brigade close to Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses were up to 35 troops, two motor vehicles, and four artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops launched strikes at manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade, and one National Guard brigade close to Lozovaya, Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region), Ivanovka, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 365 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, six artillery guns, and one counter-battery radar station.

Two ammunition depots have been wiped out.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, and one air assault brigade near Konstantinovka, Nikolayevka, Serebryanka, and Predtechino (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 210 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, three artillery guns, and one electronic warfare station.

Two ammunition depots have been wiped out.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops hit manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades and one National Guard brigade close to Sribnoye, Alekseyevka, Grishino, and Belitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 535 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, three motor vehicles, and five artillery guns.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the AFU defences.

Russian troops inflicted fire damage on formations of one mechanised brigade, one tank brigade of the AFU, and one National Guard brigade near Velikaya Novosyolka, Burlatskoye, and Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 185 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and four artillery guns.

One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades and one infantry brigade close to Blakitnoye, Primorskoye, and Novoyakovlevka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses were up to 70 troops, four motor vehicles, and five artillery guns.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, power objects ensuring operation of the Ukrainian defence industry as well as engaged clusters of manpower and military hardware in 146 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities shot down five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 181 fixed-wing U.S.-made UAVs.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,077 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,480 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,508 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,412 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,156 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.