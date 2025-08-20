Kick That Truth Short: Khimo and Prophet K Sing to Sinners

In this episode of Khimo: Kick That Truth, Khimo and Prophet K sing a warning song to sinners about not losing your soul and repentance!

This song was truly off the top of our heads. The music was added after the episode was recorded, hope you enjoy it.





To enjoy the complete video please watch

Episode 3: Joel Osteen & How Strong Is Your Stand For Christ?

https://youtu.be/0UQjhH6O-_ksi=ErQU5QkWHqus8OS4





If you are led to sow a seed it would be greatly appreciated, you can do so at:

Cashapp: KhimoKickThatTruth

Zelle: [email protected]

PayPal: [email protected]





All donations are used to further the work in the Lord for the edifying of the church!

God bless!





Like, Follow, and Subscribe to our other platforms as well

https://www.youtube.com/@KhimoKickThatTruth

https://www.instagram.com/khimokickthattruth/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5dEuxS5XP2EV

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/khimokickthattruthome

https://www.tiktok.com/@khimokickthattruth?lang=en

