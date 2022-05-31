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HAPPY BIRTHDAY YDS!! 17 YEARS!! (Unique Holy Prayer Intercessors Birthed in 2005 During Visitations from Archangels Michael & Gabriel under YAH'S COMMAND) mirrored
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14 views • May 31, 2022
this is a mirrored video
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
HalleluYAH praise YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST)FOR the 17th anniversary of AmightyWind's YAHUSHUA'S demon Stompers, anointed intercessory prayer warriors who were raised up by YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH to stand by Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu's side and do battle against satan and his servants. The birth of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S demon Stompers was prophesied to Elisheva Eliyahu when she was visited by Archangels Michael and Gabriel as explained in great detail in this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCryijI_p0E
Happy Birthday beloved YAHUSHUA'S demon Stompers from Momma Elisheva and all the AmightyWind Ministry Team. Let's celebrate another year of victory in the Name of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! All for the Praise, Honor and Glory of ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH!
If you wish to receive #YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/vhm7gz
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
#Celebration #YAHUSHUA
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
HalleluYAH praise YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH (JESUS CHRIST)FOR the 17th anniversary of AmightyWind's YAHUSHUA'S demon Stompers, anointed intercessory prayer warriors who were raised up by YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH to stand by Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu's side and do battle against satan and his servants. The birth of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S demon Stompers was prophesied to Elisheva Eliyahu when she was visited by Archangels Michael and Gabriel as explained in great detail in this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCryijI_p0E
Happy Birthday beloved YAHUSHUA'S demon Stompers from Momma Elisheva and all the AmightyWind Ministry Team. Let's celebrate another year of victory in the Name of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH! All for the Praise, Honor and Glory of ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH!
If you wish to receive #YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/vhm7gz
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com
Full YDS Anthem song, "No Sin No Compromise, 'YAHUSHUA'S demons stompers' " - please watch this video to learn who the YDS prayer intercessors are, and the story behind the song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
#Celebration #YAHUSHUA
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