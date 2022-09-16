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Jesus Christ is Dead Buried in Kashmir India Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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15 views • September 16, 2022

20 Elul 5782 September 16, 2022 Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

King David - Solomon descendants are only a handful, but many of us also are the descendants of Jesus / Yeshua through the Merovingian French kings which are thousands found among the Spaniards, the French, Australians and even in India. Why India?

The answer is that Jesus / Yeshua survived the cross / crucifix, divorced Mary Magdalene - She went to French with his children (Merovingians) and he went to India. There he took a wife and died at an old age of about 80 years old. His tomb is in Kashmir, India and his tomb is known as the Roza Bal Shrine and also the Tomb of Yuz Asaf.

So let's go into the Bible Code to see if this is the case, also included is a short movie clip called "Tomb of Jesus in India" This Video is called Jesus Christ is Dead Bible Code.

Enjoy,

#shiloh_ZemahBenYishai #Sammy


Links:

SIX REASONS WHY #JEWS DON’T BELIEVE IN #JESUS & are One for #Israel & Y Jesus is Not the #Jewish #Messiahhttps://youtu.be/ep8jcz_hk_A 

Why Jews Don't Believe in Jesus as God or Messiah https://youtu.be/kGMDR_qPxq8

Merovingians

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/bloodlines/merovingian.htm

Jesus Christ, his wife and the Merovingians https://www.priory-of-sion.com/psp/id152.html

Tomb of prophet Jmmanuel (Jesus) Srinagar, Kashmir, India https://youtu.be/ghmV_jJlW2s Christmas Day: Rozabal Shrine in Kashmir, believed to be Jesus Christ's tomb (BBC Hindi) https://youtu.be/FDVIYiHbt5I The Rauzabal Shrine of Srinagar- The Tomb of Jesus in Kashmir https://youtu.be/hup6fe_JFJE Malchut Israeli Knesset Party https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/ GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai Parler https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]




Keywords
jesus christjesusindiamerovingianscross crucifix yeshuaroza bal shrine
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