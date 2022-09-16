Jesus Christ is Dead Buried in Kashmir India Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

20 Elul 5782 September 16, 2022 Shalom everyone,

King David - Solomon descendants are only a handful, but many of us also are the descendants of Jesus / Yeshua through the Merovingian French kings which are thousands found among the Spaniards, the French, Australians and even in India. Why India?

The answer is that Jesus / Yeshua survived the cross / crucifix, divorced Mary Magdalene - She went to French with his children (Merovingians) and he went to India. There he took a wife and died at an old age of about 80 years old. His tomb is in Kashmir, India and his tomb is known as the Roza Bal Shrine and also the Tomb of Yuz Asaf.

So let's go into the Bible Code to see if this is the case, also included is a short movie clip called "Tomb of Jesus in India" This Video is called Jesus Christ is Dead Bible Code.

