Jesus Christ is Dead Buried in Kashmir India Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

20 Elul 5782 September 16, 2022 Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
King David - Solomon descendants are only a handful, but many of us also are the descendants of Jesus / Yeshua through the Merovingian French kings which are thousands found among the Spaniards, the French, Australians and even in India. Why India?
The answer is that Jesus / Yeshua survived the cross / crucifix, divorced Mary Magdalene - She went to French with his children (Merovingians) and he went to India. There he took a wife and died at an old age of about 80 years old. His tomb is in Kashmir, India and his tomb is known as the Roza Bal Shrine and also the Tomb of Yuz Asaf.
So let's go into the Bible Code to see if this is the case, also included is a short movie clip called "Tomb of Jesus in India" This Video is called Jesus Christ is Dead Bible Code.
Enjoy,
#shiloh_ZemahBenYishai #Sammy
Links:
SIX REASONS WHY #JEWS DON’T BELIEVE IN #JESUS & are One for #Israel & Y Jesus is Not the #Jewish #Messiahhttps://youtu.be/ep8jcz_hk_A
Why Jews Don't Believe in Jesus as God or Messiah
https://youtu.be/kGMDR_qPxq8
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/bloodlines/merovingian.htm
Jesus Christ, his wife and the Merovingians
https://www.priory-of-sion.com/psp/id152.html
Tomb of prophet Jmmanuel (Jesus) Srinagar, Kashmir, India
https://youtu.be/ghmV_jJlW2s
Christmas Day: Rozabal Shrine in Kashmir, believed to be Jesus Christ's tomb (BBC Hindi)
https://youtu.be/FDVIYiHbt5I
The Rauzabal Shrine of Srinagar- The Tomb of Jesus in Kashmir
https://youtu.be/hup6fe_JFJE
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.