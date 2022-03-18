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The Engineered Reality - EXPOSED!
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321 views • March 18, 2022
Humanity has been living for 1,000s of years in a reality that is engineered and mainly technology driven without realizing it! This video exposes the technologies used against humanity to capture their consciousness and their creative essence to manufacture a reality of an "other source." As humanity is waking up there is a battle going on to keep them unaware and enslaved for the survival of The Engineers and the "other source."
This video discloses "normal" life happenings, in which many consider as being normal, as being manipulating and entrapping of one's creative consciousness energetics. The wisdom shared in this video about the technologies and tactics used against humanity will quickly enhance one's awareness of what has been happening on Earth and to humanity...that means to you!
Disclosed are many things never disclosed before or weaved in a way to be able to understand them.
This video shares unheard of before wisdom:
- related to human's evolution,
- about the frequency of consciousness and frequency technology and traps,
- about DNA and why all the hype, now?
- about the narratives over 1,000s of years that manufacture human reality
- The secret about the Ego, identities and personas
- about Time and Astrology mechanisms directing patterns of behavior
- and what you can do about all of it
https://robertnovak.com
Download the FREE Ebook, The Matrix Resurrection Unraveled https://rebeccaandrobert.net
Props provided by: Will Becker
This video discloses "normal" life happenings, in which many consider as being normal, as being manipulating and entrapping of one's creative consciousness energetics. The wisdom shared in this video about the technologies and tactics used against humanity will quickly enhance one's awareness of what has been happening on Earth and to humanity...that means to you!
Disclosed are many things never disclosed before or weaved in a way to be able to understand them.
This video shares unheard of before wisdom:
- related to human's evolution,
- about the frequency of consciousness and frequency technology and traps,
- about DNA and why all the hype, now?
- about the narratives over 1,000s of years that manufacture human reality
- The secret about the Ego, identities and personas
- about Time and Astrology mechanisms directing patterns of behavior
- and what you can do about all of it
https://robertnovak.com
Download the FREE Ebook, The Matrix Resurrection Unraveled https://rebeccaandrobert.net
Props provided by: Will Becker
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