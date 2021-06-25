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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have guest, Ordinary Joe and Martin McDermott
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22 views • June 25, 2021
Tonight we have Ordinary Joe talking about the Philippine government forcing their people to vaccinated on mass. We also have Martin McDermott joining us to tell us more about the land grabs and the government stealing it.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
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