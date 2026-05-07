The 33-Year Script, the Tank Bottom, and the Billion Dollar Short on Reality

The script for the White House Dinner Shooter came out 33 years ago. Iraq is offering oil discounts of exactly $33. And, the closure of Gulf airports has disrupted 33% of European journeys to Asia. The 3D video game is glitching in real-time and the "planned" outages are finally catching up to the NPCs. While the masses wait for a political savior to fix the Strait of Hormuz, the smart money is shorting the simulation and prepping for a Mad Max summer. Buy six of everything you need today, or get used to the 33% discount on your quality of life. The veil is lifting. Are you ready to see what’s behind it?





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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: https://x.com/IRTruePromise/status/2051362978969145768?s=20

https://x.com/ryangrim/status/2051715601337360573?s=20

https://x.com/SpencerHakimian/status/2051684257475535201?s=20

https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2051708176739832287?s=20

Rubio: https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/2051859211152220224?s=20

ballroom assassination: https://t.me/c/1264095585/47846

https://x.com/reality_revolt_/status/2051003094364991547?s=20

https://x.com/DeFiTracer/status/2051559799205044472?s=20

trump peace deal: https://x.com/mr_pool1_/status/2051801738579988649?s=20

Full Bloomberg: https://x.com/business/status/2052018862128832571?s=20

Mad Max: https://youtu.be/lJzMJl-I44c4

JP Morgan: https://x.com/silvertrade/status/2051795323530752382?s=20

Silver production facility: https://x.com/silvertrade/status/2051737819580977540?s=201



