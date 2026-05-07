The 33-Year Script, the Tank Bottom, and the Billion Dollar Short on Reality

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The script for the White House Dinner Shooter came out 33 years ago. Iraq is offering oil discounts of exactly $33. And, the closure of Gulf airports has disrupted 33% of European journeys to Asia. The 3D video game is glitching in real-time and the "planned" outages are finally catching up to the NPCs. While the masses wait for a political savior to fix the Strait of Hormuz, the smart money is shorting the simulation and prepping for a Mad Max summer. Buy six of everything you need today, or get used to the 33% discount on your quality of life. The veil is lifting. Are you ready to see what’s behind it?
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***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: https://x.com/IRTruePromise/status/2051362978969145768?s=20
https://x.com/ryangrim/status/2051715601337360573?s=20
https://x.com/SpencerHakimian/status/2051684257475535201?s=20
https://x.com/FurkanGozukara/status/2051708176739832287?s=20
Rubio: https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/2051859211152220224?s=20
ballroom assassination: https://t.me/c/1264095585/47846
https://x.com/reality_revolt_/status/2051003094364991547?s=20
https://x.com/DeFiTracer/status/2051559799205044472?s=20
trump peace deal: https://x.com/mr_pool1_/status/2051801738579988649?s=20
Full Bloomberg: https://x.com/business/status/2052018862128832571?s=20
Mad Max: https://youtu.be/lJzMJl-I44c4
JP Morgan: https://x.com/silvertrade/status/2051795323530752382?s=20
Silver production facility: https://x.com/silvertrade/status/2051737819580977540?s=201