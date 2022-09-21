Trump’s Secret Message?! | Unrestricted Truths

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What is Trump trying to tell us?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig speaks with Juan O Savin about the meaning of the starless American flag at President Trump’s rally in Idaho.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths with more insight, go to: https://bit.ly/3xEfJLE
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