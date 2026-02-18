© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
City-Killing Asteroids ☄️ | Could One Hit Earth?
What would happen if a city-killing asteroid struck Earth? ☄️🌍
These massive space rocks are large enough to destroy an entire city, releasing energy equal to multiple nuclear explosions. While the threat sounds terrifying, scientists and space agencies are actively tracking near-Earth objects and developing planetary defense systems.
Are we truly prepared for a cosmic impact? Watch till the end to find out.
