City-Killing Asteroids ☄️ | Could One Hit Earth?

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

What would happen if a city-killing asteroid struck Earth? ☄️🌍

These massive space rocks are large enough to destroy an entire city, releasing energy equal to multiple nuclear explosions. While the threat sounds terrifying, scientists and space agencies are actively tracking near-Earth objects and developing planetary defense systems.

Are we truly prepared for a cosmic impact? Watch till the end to find out.





#Asteroid #Space #CityKiller #NASA #PlanetaryDefense #SpaceFacts #ScienceExplained #NearEarthObjects #CosmicThreat