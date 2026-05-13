Reptilians molest 1 in 3 girls & 1 in 4 boys to infuse demon spirit to make lesbian & gay sex slaves

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). The transvestite panty-wearing fallen angel spirit guides, who the millions of Satanist witch feminist hidden matriarchal rulers released from the abyss using millions of abortion black magick energy, are now demon-possessing & using millions of manufactured nephilim reptilian hybrid demon spirit witch feminist elites to molest 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 4 boys now in Western feminist nations to infuse LGBT (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite) gay demons into their bodies, in order to create future homosexual human sex slaves for the fallen angels who demon-possess the nephilim reptilian globalist elites. Therefore, in these most evil End Times days, just like in Sodom Gomorrah days, where the Western feminist nations’ millions of 1960s “psychedelic drugs demon-possessed” “rock music demon-possessed” “women’s sexual-liberation nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist elite multiple male sex partners demon-possessed” “New Age witchcraft spiritualism necromancy fallen angel spirit guide channeling demon-possessed” grandmothers and post-1960s “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” over 50% single mothers and the other 50% “nudist women’s heads, transvestite men’s pants cross-dressers, equal marriage partners, Jezebel demon-possessed” Western women have thrown off their pre-1950s women’s head coverings spiritual protection by the men and put on their reptilian witch feminist elite leaders mentors role-models “strong independent women” “descendants of the Garden of Eden Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent in cloned hybrid human-looking avatar bodies” transvestite cross-dresser men’s pants to ridicule God & his command, this has allowed the millions of nephilim dead disembodied demon spirit raphaim & the fallen angels who God imprisoned in the abyss during Noah’s flood to be released by the millions of pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian witch feminists using their millions of abortion mutilation torture child sacrifice ritual black magick energy to open up wormhole portals to the abyss and to infiltrate the Western feminist nations and take over all their jobs as politicians & pastors & celebrities & royal families & popes & teachers & idol singers & military leaders & police officers as we real Christians had been warning them for decades every day while receiving assassination attempts and while getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room and whilereaching the brink of starvation many times by selling all our possessions, but which they did not listen to our warnings & ignored completely, so that now millions of their Western feminist nations’ “strong independent women” & their grandsons & sons are getting exterminated by these fallen angels & demons who they invited into their Western feminist nations as their mentors & role-models & leaders & saviors of women while they hated us real Christians & Jesus by calling us “misogynist legalist old-fashioned evil-patriarchy toxic-masculinity oppressors-of-women dumb hate speech” Christian samurai warrior spiritual guardians of women & 6 million girls who they are eating inside their own Western feminist nations’ supermarket groceries & fast food & millions of reptilian hybrid nephilim church member witch assassins’ church food without warning their fellow church donators & 6 billion human specie neighbors, and these millions of nephilim reptilian globalist elite demon spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies who they released from the abyss are now molesting & raping & sodomizing 1 in 4 boys & 1 in 3 girls in their Western feminist nations to demon-possess them.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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