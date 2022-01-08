© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SUDDEN DEATHS: 900+ VAERS Reports Of Death On Same Day As C19 Vaccine
Follow
0
Share
Report
182 views • January 08, 2022
As you listen to the first one right out of the box, the guy was on chemo and TOOK THE JAB. Either one is enough to kill you. Also, make sure you multiply this by 100. As only 1% are reported. . . . So - 90,000 within 24 hours . - .
Full 3.5 hour video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RlRQuhovDe1m/
. - .
Source: Tim Truth – Channel
Full 3.5 hour video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RlRQuhovDe1m/
. - .
Source: Tim Truth – Channel
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.