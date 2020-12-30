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Panel Discussion with Four Jewish Pro-Life Women!
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13 views • December 30, 2020
Bonnie Chernin, Liz Gabert, and Alice Lemos join me to talk about being Jewish and pro-life.
We share about when and why we identified as pro-life and our experiences sharing our message within and outside the Jewish community. We explore politics, the history of the pro-life movement, anti-Semitism, and finding a place in Jewish culture and religion.
Contact information for each panelist:
Alice Lemos [email protected]
Bonnie Chernin JewishLifeLeague.org. [email protected]
Liz Gabert LifeWithLizNH.com [email protected]
Cecily Routman JewishProLifeFoundation.org [email protected]
News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.
For Info, Help & Healing please visit jewishprolifefoundation.org
We share about when and why we identified as pro-life and our experiences sharing our message within and outside the Jewish community. We explore politics, the history of the pro-life movement, anti-Semitism, and finding a place in Jewish culture and religion.
Contact information for each panelist:
Alice Lemos [email protected]
Bonnie Chernin JewishLifeLeague.org. [email protected]
Liz Gabert LifeWithLizNH.com [email protected]
Cecily Routman JewishProLifeFoundation.org [email protected]
News, education, enlightenment and spiritual renewal. Saving Jewish Lives & Healing Jewish Hearts by providing the Jewish community with Pro-Life Education, Pregnancy Care and Adoption Referrals, and Healing After Abortion.
For Info, Help & Healing please visit jewishprolifefoundation.org
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