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What's On My Minds 2-21-20
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6 views • February 21, 2020
Today I share 7 days worth of garbage humans and the shit they do. The MSM more than likely will not share these stories, because they want to keep you ignorant.
Ignorance creates an air of complacency and complacency is the breeding ground of degeneracy. Arm yourself with knowledge. Stand up and speak up about the chaos that is infecting our world and maybe we can put an end to it.
Today's video is filled with freaks, psychos, scammers, pedophiles (some incestuous), and two examples of human life meaning diddly-squat. I also end today's video with a couple of good news stories.
These are just a fraction of the news that are over on my Minds.com.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Ignorance creates an air of complacency and complacency is the breeding ground of degeneracy. Arm yourself with knowledge. Stand up and speak up about the chaos that is infecting our world and maybe we can put an end to it.
Today's video is filled with freaks, psychos, scammers, pedophiles (some incestuous), and two examples of human life meaning diddly-squat. I also end today's video with a couple of good news stories.
These are just a fraction of the news that are over on my Minds.com.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
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