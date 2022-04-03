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Honor The Lord With Your FirstFruits
Proverbs 3:9 (NIV)
9 Honor the Lord with your wealth,
with the firstfruits of all your crops;
10 then your barns will be filled to overflowing,
and your vats will brim over with new wine.
Proverbs Club Commentary
This has zero to do with your tithe;
It has to do with your gratitude.
(Much of what I say here, cuts deep.)
https://pc1.tiny.us/yhyhnjwz
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