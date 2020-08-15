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UK Gov't confirms Covid19 harmless to VAST MAJORITY of people
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43 views • August 15, 2020
In this clip from the Downing Street Corona Briefing on May 11th, Chris Whitty - the UK's Chief Medical Officer - says that, to most people, the coronavirus is entirely harmless.
Most people will never get it.
Most of the people who get it won&…
Most people will never get it.
Most of the people who get it won&…
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