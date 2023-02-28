DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA; Government Blackmail Doctors who speak about Covid Vaccines

Full video on Rumble👇

Dr.Jay Bhattacharya is a Professor of Medicine at Stanford University. He is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research, a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and at the Stanford Freeman Spogli Institute. He holds courtesy appointments as Professor in Economics and in Health Research and Policy. He directs the Stanford Center on the Demography of Health and Aging. Dr. Bhattacharya’s research focuses on the economics of health care around the world with a particular emphasis on the health and well-being of vulnerable populations. Dr. Bhattacharya’s peer-reviewed research has been published in economics, statistics, legal, medical, public health, and health policy journals. He holds an MD and PhD in economics from Stanford University.

Follow us👇👇👇

OTHER PLATFORMS:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DiggTrueInfor17

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DcIgI3pbhSbj/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Diggtrueinfor17:1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/diggtrueinfor17/status/1626145691096477697?s=20

Telegram: https://t.me/DiggTrueInfor



