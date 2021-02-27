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C4I Call 4 Investigation. Feb 25, Dr. Betty Martini's Life saving advices.
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20 views • February 27, 2021
Yes, save your life - by getting informed of the truth in this $ick $ociety. Informed Consent based on the Hippocratic Oath to hold Doctors and Vaxxers to 'Do No Harm' will protect you against pharmaceutical giants. See my Comment and Legal paper below.
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