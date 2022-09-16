Anti-MAGA Rhetoric

This Language Is Intentional
* Divider-in-Chief: our ‘unity’ [p]resident isn’t very unifying.
* Under surveillance: is the FBI targeting conservatives?
* NY Post report: F*c*book sent private user information to FBI.
FB Spied On Private Messages Of Americans Who Questioned 2020 Election
https://nypost.com/2022/09/14/facebook-spied-on-private-messages-of-americans-who-questioned-2020-election/
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 September 2022
