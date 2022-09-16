Create New Account
Anti-MAGA Rhetoric
Son of the Republic
This Language Is Intentional

* Divider-in-Chief: our ‘unity’ [p]resident isn’t very unifying.

* Under surveillance: is the FBI targeting conservatives?

* NY Post report: F*c*book sent private user information to FBI.


FB Spied On Private Messages Of Americans Who Questioned 2020 Election

https://nypost.com/2022/09/14/facebook-spied-on-private-messages-of-americans-who-questioned-2020-election/


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312388427112

free speechfacebookfbipolice statejesse watters1st amendmentfirst amendmentjoe bidenfreedom of speechtyrannylifelogtotalitarianismelection fraudauthoritarianismextremismelection tamperingnew york postautocracydivisivenesselection integritymiranda devinemaga republicandomestic spyingdomestic espionage

