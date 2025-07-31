BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BENQI x Avalanche: The Road to Ignite 9000 & Explosive L1 Growth | Rollup & AppChain Day Interview
Zeeve
Zeeve
1 view • 22 hours ago

In this power-packed conversation from Zeeve’s Rollup & AppChain Day, we catch up with Den from BENQI, one of Avalanche's flagship DeFi protocols, to explore what’s next for the platform—and why the Avalanche L1 ecosystem is primed for explosive growth.


Try Cogitus for Avalanche: https://cogitus.io/?utm_source=social...


Den unpacks:

🔥 The evolution of BENQI – from lending to liquid staking to the upcoming Ignite 9000

🎯 A major UX/UI overhaul to unify BENQI’s apps and simplify onboarding

💸 How Ignite 9000 enables validators to earn more yield, driving validator participation on Avalanche

🌐 BENQI’s collaboration with Zeeve to onboard new Layer 1s into the Avalanche ecosystem

📈 Why Avalanche is on the brink of a new wave of L1 growth and developer activity


If you're building in DeFi, staking, or Layer 1 infrastructure—this is a must-watch.


👉 Subscribe for more insights on rollups, appchains, and Web3 infra!

💬 Leave a comment if you're launching or validating on Avalanche!


#BENQI #Avalanche #Ignite9000 #DeFi #LiquidStaking #Zeeve #AppChains #Rollups #BlockchainInfrastructure #AvalancheL1 #Web3Infrastructure #ValidatorEarnings #AVAXBuilders #ZeeveRollupDay

Keywords
blockchaintechnologygamingweb3
