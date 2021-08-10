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More COVID facts the CDC & Biden Administration doesn't want you to hear
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40 views • August 10, 2021
On Friday, August 7th Dr. Dan Stock addressed the Mt. Vernon School Board in Indiana over the futility of mask mandates and Covid-19 protocols in most schools.
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