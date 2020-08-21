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Central Banks and the Transformation of the Economy
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35 views • August 21, 2020
“Princes of the Yen: Central Banks and the Transformation of the Economy” reveals how Japanese society was transformed to suit the agenda and desire of powerful interest groups, and how citizens were kept entirely in the dark about this.
Based on a book by Professor Richard Werner, a visiting researcher at the Bank of Japan during the 90s crash, during which the stock market dropped by 80% and house prices by up to 84%. The film uncovers the real cause of this extraordinary period in recent Japanese history.
“Because only power that is hidden is power that endures.”
A film by Michael Oswald
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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Based on a book by Professor Richard Werner, a visiting researcher at the Bank of Japan during the 90s crash, during which the stock market dropped by 80% and house prices by up to 84%. The film uncovers the real cause of this extraordinary period in recent Japanese history.
“Because only power that is hidden is power that endures.”
A film by Michael Oswald
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
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