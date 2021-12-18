INTEL in description

There will be the largest stock market crash ever. The stock market will not be the only market that is going to crash. All markets will either crash or see price adjustments. All prices will change.This article below states:"News has recently emerged of global elites (aka cabal) going to Antarctica for a secret meeting. We know from public tweets that Claus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and Cristina Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank attended a secret Antarctica meeting. Two others present were Brad Garlinghouse and David Schwartz, respectively the President and Chief Technical Officer of Ripple Labs, a computer software company specializing in online payment systems."The four tweets by the above elites, which began with Lagarde tweeting back in July 2021 that she was going to attend a meeting in Antarctica, has generated much speculation.Claus Schwab has been executed for his crimes against humanity. He is long gone. The Twitter accounts have been controlled by the White hats. Charles Schwab was not a regular human being. He had a lot of electronics controlling his brain. He was controlled by Negative ETS. These people who were mentioning the Antarctica for a secret meeting were holding the key. The Central Bank will be going down. The President of the European Central Bank attended the secret Antarctica meeting.The President of the World Economic Forum Charles Schwab has been arrested and executed. The World Economic Forum is a scam and does not exist any longer it is formally there but in reality gone. The last meetings were virtual events; in other words they were fake.There is a huge secret hidden in the Antarctica. There is an alien base under the ice and portals to other planets. Charles Schwab and the others had the key, the secrets to the Antarctica. Think sting operation, think public disclosure in regards to the above-mentioned tweets.Why the meeting they say was in Antarctica is to signal the start of the new financial system. The switch had to be made and another galaxy had to unwind the old system in order to implement the new. Schwab and the other leaders in question had to give somewhat consent but they were forced to turn over the key and knowledge they had in order to switch the system. In other words they had to help out before they were executed and brought to another place other than earth so that they would not come back to this planet. Schwab was completely controlled by aliens.We are right now in two realities. With the quantum system, the two realities can exist. The New Earth is emerging but the old paradigm is still there, yet it is crumbling. People are taking their power back, people are waking up. I remember talking years ago about the Great Awakening. Everyone is talking about the Great Awakening today. We are waking up and can feel the light we are receiving. A lot of old and dark alien technology has left the planet. It is important to focus on the new, on the positive and kind of forget or at least not dwell on the NEGATIVE. The New Earth will emerge more and more every day from here on for us to see things change and feel the changes. The news, the reality presented on the outside world, is basically fake. Real is this new world, the New Earth. So make sure you choose the right timeline...GOD gave you FREE WILL...there are NO VICTIMSRaise Your Vibration...Be Kind and do good...do not lower yourself to Low vibration humans...that is their problem!!!There are many out there who claim to know everything and talk alot...they are telling some truths with misinformationThose who make a donation with paypal will get the next one in an email in a few days.....