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'4 24 21 Why is AZ so IMPORTANT The DEMONS are SCREAMING WINNING Pray
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180 views • April 24, 2021
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Sundown
https://audiojungle.net/item/sundown/17919577
Judge orders halt to major election audit in Maricopa County, Dems refuse to pay the required bond
https://bit.ly/3gzxTXj
Lin Wood: Trump is Q+ EPIC BQQMS! Proofs + 3-Yr Deltas! Learn Our Comms! Misspellings Are Important!
https://bit.ly/3tMxq89
This is Courtney Ann Taylor, a mother in Georgia. She’s one of the many parents who’ve HAD IT with mask mandates
https://twitter.com/ErrolWebber/status/1385180596058550279
Frail Ghislaine Maxwell pleads NOT GUILTY to two more counts of sex trafficking
https://bit.ly/2Qwfpwa
Officer Tatum on BBC
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/17393
War Room interview with AZ
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/17427
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Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://healthwithawk.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Sundown
https://audiojungle.net/item/sundown/17919577
Judge orders halt to major election audit in Maricopa County, Dems refuse to pay the required bond
https://bit.ly/3gzxTXj
Lin Wood: Trump is Q+ EPIC BQQMS! Proofs + 3-Yr Deltas! Learn Our Comms! Misspellings Are Important!
https://bit.ly/3tMxq89
This is Courtney Ann Taylor, a mother in Georgia. She’s one of the many parents who’ve HAD IT with mask mandates
https://twitter.com/ErrolWebber/status/1385180596058550279
Frail Ghislaine Maxwell pleads NOT GUILTY to two more counts of sex trafficking
https://bit.ly/2Qwfpwa
Officer Tatum on BBC
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/17393
War Room interview with AZ
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/17427
-----------------------------------
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow *Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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