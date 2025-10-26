The King Charles III File – Revelations Behind the Palace Wall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The
“King Charles III File" reveals a completely different picture from the
one presented by the mass media which, by means of a pompously staged
coronation, portray to millions of TV viewers all over the world the
illusion of a royal world of make-believe and ignore the reality behind
the walls of the magnificent palaces. How is it possible that a
pedophilia sympathizer and potential contract killer will be crowned
king yet there is no outcry?