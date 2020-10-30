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Beyond the Veil
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86 views • October 30, 2020
The phenomenos discuss ecstatic or mystical phenomena such as psychedelic, religious, spiritual, and psychic experiences . We will explore: the consciousness and awareness expansion that individuals have; how those experiences can benefit the individual, our sense of meaning and our psyche in profound and healing ways; and, the meaningful and positive impact such a phenomena may have on a society experiencing a spiritual crisis by exploring the worlds of philosophy, science, psychology, spirituality and esoteric doctrines.
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Follow us or connect with us on:
Website: http://phenomenosophy.com
Minds: https://minds.com/phenomenosophy
Facebook: https://facebook.com/phenomenosophy
Locals: https://phenomenosophy.locals.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/phenomenosophy
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/phenomenosophy
YouTube: http://pax.io/youtube
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Rumble: http://pax.io/rumble
Daily Motion: http://pax.io/motion
Twitch: http://pax.io/twitch
DLive: http://pax.io/dlive
Discord: http://pax.io/discord
Telegram: https://t.me/phenomenosophy
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@phenomenosophy
---------------------------------
Follow us or connect with us on:
Website: http://phenomenosophy.com
Minds: https://minds.com/phenomenosophy
Facebook: https://facebook.com/phenomenosophy
Locals: https://phenomenosophy.locals.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/phenomenosophy
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/phenomenosophy
YouTube: http://pax.io/youtube
BitChute: http://pax.io/bitchute
Rumble: http://pax.io/rumble
Daily Motion: http://pax.io/motion
Twitch: http://pax.io/twitch
DLive: http://pax.io/dlive
Discord: http://pax.io/discord
Telegram: https://t.me/phenomenosophy
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@phenomenosophy
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