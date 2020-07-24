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ICE Director: What we're doing to stop gangs in 2020
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12 views • July 24, 2020
In a White House Exclusive, ICE Director Matt Albence comments on the agency's latest take-downs of wanted gang members, criminals and violent offenders. Albence also comments on some politically-opposed lawmakers' calls to disband the agency and more. - with Newsmax TV's Emerald Robinson
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