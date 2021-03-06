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Jews Behind Illegal Border Invasion - Refugee Shabbat Shalom!
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51 views • March 06, 2021
The ADL,HIAS, JEWISH WOMANS LEAGUE, And every other Jewish group in America, including George Soros's outfits are the ones pushing the flooding of American and every other European based country.
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