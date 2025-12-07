BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Connie die kleine Kuh (PC, 2005)
Connie die kleine Kuh ("Connie the little Cow") is an adventure game developed by German company 4head Studios  and published by German company East Entertainment Media. It was probably only released in German language.

The game is based on the Spanish television series La vaca Connie, which was released in English under the title Connie the Cow.
The game is divided into small episodes where Connie carries out small tasks to help others.

Connie is a young cow living on a farm. She is very curious and constantly explores her environment and makes friends with other animals.
The game is an adventure game with some action elements and also a lot of mini games. You control Connie directly via keyboard. You can interact with objects and characters, but there is always only one option given by the game. Connie can jump, which is sometimes required. Sometimes, mud or waters needs to be jumped over, and you loose points if you fall into it.


