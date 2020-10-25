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CBD Gummy Product Review
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2 views • October 25, 2020
The Chronic Club meets online once a month to review a mystery box containing a cannabis product sold somewhere in Washington State. Join us- The Talking Hedge, The Aging Ent, Cannabis Legalization News, and Baked & Awake as we consume 40:1 CBD to THC infused cannabis gummies on this episode of the podcast and review DOOZIES, an adult fruit chew from GreenRevolution (2mg THC & 80mg CBD), recommended by budtender Alec from Dockside Cannabis in Seattle, WA.
Last month, we rated RSO an 86%, or 6 out of 7 leaves (judging criteria below).
Co-Hosts:
Michael Schroeder, The Aging Ent
www.AgingEnt.com
IG: @theAgingEnt_
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-schroeder-84820a11b/
Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Steve Cominski, Baked and Awake
https://bakedandawake.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/huckersteve
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA (everything but flower category):
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories: Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Texture
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging
Last month, we rated RSO an 86%, or 6 out of 7 leaves (judging criteria below).
Co-Hosts:
Michael Schroeder, The Aging Ent
www.AgingEnt.com
IG: @theAgingEnt_
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-schroeder-84820a11b/
Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Steve Cominski, Baked and Awake
https://bakedandawake.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/huckersteve
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA (everything but flower category):
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories: Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Texture
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging
Keywords
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