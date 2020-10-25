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CBD Gummy Product Review
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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2 views • October 25, 2020
The Chronic Club meets online once a month to review a mystery box containing a cannabis product sold somewhere in Washington State. Join us- The Talking Hedge, The Aging Ent, Cannabis Legalization News, and Baked & Awake as we consume 40:1 CBD to THC infused cannabis gummies on this episode of the podcast and review DOOZIES, an adult fruit chew from GreenRevolution (2mg THC & 80mg CBD), recommended by budtender Alec from Dockside Cannabis in Seattle, WA.

Last month, we rated RSO an 86%, or 6 out of 7 leaves (judging criteria below).

Co-Hosts:
Michael Schroeder, The Aging Ent
www.AgingEnt.com
IG: @theAgingEnt_
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-schroeder-84820a11b/

Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews

Steve Cominski, Baked and Awake
https://bakedandawake.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/huckersteve

Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge

CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA (everything but flower category):
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories: Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Texture
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging
Keywords
cbdproduct reviewgummies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy