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Vaccines - Designer Mind Viruses
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114 views • February 03, 2021
1. The cat's out of the vaccine bag and no-one with a working brain is buying the bullsh*t anymore.
2. @6m18s... Sir John Bell, the lead vaccine professor at Oxford University fluffs his lines.
3. @8m55s... Nanotech designer drugs - Taking command of freewill in the NWO.
4. @ 16m17s... Lecture from West Point Military Academy. Remote control programming of DNA. Changing and modifying memory.
5. @18m46s... The 1992 Barcelona Olympics - nanotech chemtrails and the coming era of A.I. robotics. How the technocrats publicly telegraph their intentions.
6. @21m20s... Son of Perdition shares information on the nanotechnology patents filed by Dr. Charles Lieber of the Wuhan Institute of Technology and Dr. Robert Langer, the founder of Moderna.
7. @28m51s... Remote neural monitoring. Building an frequency superhighway between quantum computers and individual human DNA.
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Bill Gates has the patent that will connect you to the A.I. Quantum Computer. Vaccine Small Print - Blockchain Brainwave Monitoring... https://lbry.tv/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=DGkLp8wHymQsGq3i2kx7DJRKKmCesvUd
VIRUS NANOTECHNOLOGY - Vaccines .. Terahertz Frequencies and the ID2020 Blockchain Identity Agenda... https://lbry.tv/@psychoNWO:9/Terahertz-Frequencies-and-the-Coronavirus-Nanotechnology-Blockchain-Identity-Agenda:5?r=DGkLp8wHymQsGq3i2kx7DJRKKmCesvUd
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The LBRY app can be downloaded here... https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@psychoNWO:9
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Thanks to What's Her Face channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw/videos
Son of Perdition channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJqlHw5JAcQ450c30gdSUkA/videos
Lucky Three channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCudS4WUZPGNCRttYiqP3Cgg/videos
A Simulated Reality channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
2. @6m18s... Sir John Bell, the lead vaccine professor at Oxford University fluffs his lines.
3. @8m55s... Nanotech designer drugs - Taking command of freewill in the NWO.
4. @ 16m17s... Lecture from West Point Military Academy. Remote control programming of DNA. Changing and modifying memory.
5. @18m46s... The 1992 Barcelona Olympics - nanotech chemtrails and the coming era of A.I. robotics. How the technocrats publicly telegraph their intentions.
6. @21m20s... Son of Perdition shares information on the nanotechnology patents filed by Dr. Charles Lieber of the Wuhan Institute of Technology and Dr. Robert Langer, the founder of Moderna.
7. @28m51s... Remote neural monitoring. Building an frequency superhighway between quantum computers and individual human DNA.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bill Gates has the patent that will connect you to the A.I. Quantum Computer. Vaccine Small Print - Blockchain Brainwave Monitoring... https://lbry.tv/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=DGkLp8wHymQsGq3i2kx7DJRKKmCesvUd
VIRUS NANOTECHNOLOGY - Vaccines .. Terahertz Frequencies and the ID2020 Blockchain Identity Agenda... https://lbry.tv/@psychoNWO:9/Terahertz-Frequencies-and-the-Coronavirus-Nanotechnology-Blockchain-Identity-Agenda:5?r=DGkLp8wHymQsGq3i2kx7DJRKKmCesvUd
---------------------------------------------
The LBRY app can be downloaded here... https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@psychoNWO:9
---------------------------------------------
Thanks to What's Her Face channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw/videos
Son of Perdition channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJqlHw5JAcQ450c30gdSUkA/videos
Lucky Three channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCudS4WUZPGNCRttYiqP3Cgg/videos
A Simulated Reality channel... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBT3VPJlhJHeIvmDadeZB5w
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