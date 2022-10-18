Investigation Finds a 'Revolving Door’ for High Ranking Retired US Military

This video is from Washington Post on YouTube. One of the most prominent retired Marine Corps generals to consult for a foreign government is James L. Jones, who has been employed by Saudi Arabia for years.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.