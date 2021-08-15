Coronavirus & The New World Order: Part 2 - Let Them Eat Bugs

Our world is in great danger! This is happening right now! A psychopathic Luciferian elite wants to change life as we know it. And not for the better. This is a global takeover. In planning for a long time. The coronavirus is merely an excuse to implement a dystopian control system in the guise of equality and saving the planet. Look around you, pay attention. It's all moving one way. Magically, coronavirus seems to justify all of it. We must give up our freedoms, they say.



People will end up corralled into cities, restricted in movement, living most of their lives virtually, totally dependent on mega corporations and the State. Austerity and sacrifices will be needed, they say. Meanwhile the insiders will run amok and take over everything of real value. We, the useless eaters will be fed bugs and learn to like it, thanking them for the privilege. There's no going back, they say. For what? A fake crisis?



Soon there'll be nowhere to run and no way to rise up. Notice how just about every country of the world is complicit and coordinating their actions. This is it, for all the marbles. We must fight back, before it's too late.



I'm sorry if you don't believe or realize it yet, but this is Biblical. The signs and symbols are everywhere. Chief among them, is the phoenix (Lucifer). We will show you how it all ties together in future videos.



More parts to come...



#COVID #NWO