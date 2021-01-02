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** PRESIDENT TRUMP INDICTS DR. FAUCI ** - Charged as Enemy Combatant – 29/Dec/2020
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986 views • January 02, 2021
** Trump Indicts Dr. Fauci; Charged as Enemy Combatant
- realrawnews, 29/Dec/2020
Article & Video: https://realrawnews.com/2020/12/trump-indicts-dr-fauci-charged-as-enemy-combatant/#comment-8
-- According to reliable sources, President Donald J. Trump and the United States Justice Department have finalized a sealed indictment charging Dr. Anthony Fauci with treason and crimes against America and its people.
-- The United States Justice Department, on behalf of President Donald J. Trump, has finalized a sealed indictment naming Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the coronavirus taskforce, a traitor to America, according to a Washington sources familiar with the issue.
The indictment, which currently sits on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, charges Fauci with numerous high crimes and misdemeanors, many of which could see Fauci stripped of his medical license and deported to GITMO for the rest of his natural life. Those charges reportedly include treason, conspiring with the enemy, and fraud. Article 2 of Section 4 of the United States Constitution states: “The president, vice president and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
While Fauci is neither a politician nor a government official, he is a career civil servant and therefore can be charged with criminal malfeasance as is outlined in Article 2, Section 4.
Sources close to the Fauci probe said Trump became suspicious of Fauci’s intentions after reading Tweets linking the doctor to a “Deep State” coup designed to cripple his reelection campaign. These Tweets alleged Fauci and none other than Barack Hussein Obama had orchestrated a “hoax” to tank the economy, spelling doom for a president whose main presidential achievement was fostering an economic resurgence. The Tweets surmise the Coronavirus is a pretext for stripping Americans of the rights and freedoms they hold dear, and that Fauci wants to usher in a New World Order that would abolish the Constitution and replace U.S. leaders with United Nations personnel.
Fauci’s fishy behavior at coronavirus press briefings further fueled Trump’s suspicion. On March 20, Trump called the State Department the “Deep State Department.” Standing behind him, Fauci made a dismissive hand gesture, dropped his head, and rubbed his forehead.
“Trump took it as a personal slight. Trump doesn’t forgive or forget. He had his eye on Fauci, and Fauci’s actions helped confirm the president’s suspicions,” our source said.
Moreover, Fauci has been a frequent guest of CNN and MSNBC, networks that often criticize Trump’s pandemic response endeavors. He has used his status as one of America’s most notable physicians to directly contradict Trump’s messages.
The Tweets, combined with Fauci’s radical conduct, prompted Trump to direct the Justice Department to investigate the Fauci-Obama connection. Investigators learned—and apparently leaked—data proving that in 2015 Obama instructed Fauci to authorize a $3.5 million “donation” to a Wuhan virology lab. Fox News and the Washington Post have run articles questioning whether Covid-19 originated at the Wuhan facility. Additionally, a wiretap on Fauci’s phone and electronic devices revealed the good doctor and the disgraced former president have kept a close friendship; intercepted phone calls and emails showed that Obama and Fauci had conspired to undermine Trump’s authority by having Fauci give the president unsound medical advice in matters involving the pandemic. First, Fauci told Trump the virus was “nothing to worry about.” Then he reversed course and warned Trump Covid-19 would utterly ravage the country unless martial law-like steps were at once taken to curb the spread. Fauci misrepresented facts and figures, and he artificially inflated the case fatality rate (CFR) by instructing the CDC to label all respiratory distress related deaths as Covid-19 fatalities, even if the person never received a Covid-19 test.
Some examples transcend absurdity. For example: In Queens, NY, a 23-year old black male had been walking home from a convenience store when a car pulled up alongside him and its driver emptied a pistol magazine in his chest. Two rounds struck his chest, collapsing both lungs. Because he had breathing difficulty and was put on a ventilator prior to death two hours later, hospital staff said the coronavirus killed him. They did not perform a Covid-19 test.
n Brooklyn, a 96-year old diabetic woman with high blood pressure dropped dead when her heart stopped beating. The New York City medical examiner’s office listed the cause of death—coronavirus.
The next day New York added over 3,000 “presumptive positives” to the state’s growing sum of Covid-19 fatalities.
Cont'd
- realrawnews, 29/Dec/2020
Article & Video: https://realrawnews.com/2020/12/trump-indicts-dr-fauci-charged-as-enemy-combatant/#comment-8
-- According to reliable sources, President Donald J. Trump and the United States Justice Department have finalized a sealed indictment charging Dr. Anthony Fauci with treason and crimes against America and its people.
-- The United States Justice Department, on behalf of President Donald J. Trump, has finalized a sealed indictment naming Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the coronavirus taskforce, a traitor to America, according to a Washington sources familiar with the issue.
The indictment, which currently sits on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, charges Fauci with numerous high crimes and misdemeanors, many of which could see Fauci stripped of his medical license and deported to GITMO for the rest of his natural life. Those charges reportedly include treason, conspiring with the enemy, and fraud. Article 2 of Section 4 of the United States Constitution states: “The president, vice president and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
While Fauci is neither a politician nor a government official, he is a career civil servant and therefore can be charged with criminal malfeasance as is outlined in Article 2, Section 4.
Sources close to the Fauci probe said Trump became suspicious of Fauci’s intentions after reading Tweets linking the doctor to a “Deep State” coup designed to cripple his reelection campaign. These Tweets alleged Fauci and none other than Barack Hussein Obama had orchestrated a “hoax” to tank the economy, spelling doom for a president whose main presidential achievement was fostering an economic resurgence. The Tweets surmise the Coronavirus is a pretext for stripping Americans of the rights and freedoms they hold dear, and that Fauci wants to usher in a New World Order that would abolish the Constitution and replace U.S. leaders with United Nations personnel.
Fauci’s fishy behavior at coronavirus press briefings further fueled Trump’s suspicion. On March 20, Trump called the State Department the “Deep State Department.” Standing behind him, Fauci made a dismissive hand gesture, dropped his head, and rubbed his forehead.
“Trump took it as a personal slight. Trump doesn’t forgive or forget. He had his eye on Fauci, and Fauci’s actions helped confirm the president’s suspicions,” our source said.
Moreover, Fauci has been a frequent guest of CNN and MSNBC, networks that often criticize Trump’s pandemic response endeavors. He has used his status as one of America’s most notable physicians to directly contradict Trump’s messages.
The Tweets, combined with Fauci’s radical conduct, prompted Trump to direct the Justice Department to investigate the Fauci-Obama connection. Investigators learned—and apparently leaked—data proving that in 2015 Obama instructed Fauci to authorize a $3.5 million “donation” to a Wuhan virology lab. Fox News and the Washington Post have run articles questioning whether Covid-19 originated at the Wuhan facility. Additionally, a wiretap on Fauci’s phone and electronic devices revealed the good doctor and the disgraced former president have kept a close friendship; intercepted phone calls and emails showed that Obama and Fauci had conspired to undermine Trump’s authority by having Fauci give the president unsound medical advice in matters involving the pandemic. First, Fauci told Trump the virus was “nothing to worry about.” Then he reversed course and warned Trump Covid-19 would utterly ravage the country unless martial law-like steps were at once taken to curb the spread. Fauci misrepresented facts and figures, and he artificially inflated the case fatality rate (CFR) by instructing the CDC to label all respiratory distress related deaths as Covid-19 fatalities, even if the person never received a Covid-19 test.
Some examples transcend absurdity. For example: In Queens, NY, a 23-year old black male had been walking home from a convenience store when a car pulled up alongside him and its driver emptied a pistol magazine in his chest. Two rounds struck his chest, collapsing both lungs. Because he had breathing difficulty and was put on a ventilator prior to death two hours later, hospital staff said the coronavirus killed him. They did not perform a Covid-19 test.
n Brooklyn, a 96-year old diabetic woman with high blood pressure dropped dead when her heart stopped beating. The New York City medical examiner’s office listed the cause of death—coronavirus.
The next day New York added over 3,000 “presumptive positives” to the state’s growing sum of Covid-19 fatalities.
Cont'd
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