He's Alive: General Esmail Qaani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force - Israel recently declared killed

General Esmail Qaani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force—whom Israel had recently declared killed—was seen today attending a “victory over Israel” celebration in Tehran.
Iranian General Esmail Qaani RISES from the DEAD
Declared ‘assassinated’ June 13 after Israeli airstrikes by NYT
Now reportedly seen at Tehran’s ‘Victory Celebration’ — SNN footage