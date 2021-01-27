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Matt Hancock ANSWER THIS QUESTION! / Hugo Talks
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31 views • January 27, 2021
https://youtu.be/x4AyhRYMvoY
Unsurprisingly with this cobbled together Jab, weekly Covid deaths in care homes have nearly TRIPLED in a fortnight. 1,705 residents dying in England and Wales last week and they tell us the plandemic total surges past 30,000. Who thinks the jab might have something to do with it?
TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Unsurprisingly with this cobbled together Jab, weekly Covid deaths in care homes have nearly TRIPLED in a fortnight. 1,705 residents dying in England and Wales last week and they tell us the plandemic total surges past 30,000. Who thinks the jab might have something to do with it?
TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
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