An Herbal Otiot Discussion - Biblical Herbs

Last week Chelle looked into the word Seed, so to continue with that theme this week she takes a deeper look and breaks down various herbs found in the Bible.
2.9.23
Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy.
https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the-otiot/
Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh
Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.