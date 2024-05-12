Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Message to Freemasons
channel image
Poet Prophet
19 Subscribers
86 views
Published Yesterday

To Freemasons, members of secret societies, and all who have sworn secret oaths —

YOU'RE GOING DOWN!

And double is the condemnation upon you if you purport to be a Christian. "Away from me, I never knew you," says the Saviour.

More about the Author at https://PoetProphet.com

Keywords
constitutionbiblechristjesussalvationchristianityprayerprophecyjusticeilluminatityrannytorahfreemasonryfreemasonsintercessionspiritualwarfaremedicaltyrannyjesuschristbibleprophecysecretsocietiesnewtestamentoldtestament

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket