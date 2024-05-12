A Message to Freemasons

To Freemasons, members of secret societies, and all who have sworn secret oaths —
YOU'RE GOING DOWN!
And double is the condemnation upon you if you purport to be a Christian. "Away from me, I never knew you," says the Saviour.
More about the Author at https://PoetProphet.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.