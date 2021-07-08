Federal Ammo: The Forgotten Brand History of Federal Ammo Explained

Learn the history of Federal Ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo for the best discount Federal ammunition online!





Subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.





Harry and Lewis Sherman started the Federal Cartridge and Bicycle Company in 1916, in Anoka, Minnesota – however, the company no longer sells bicycles. Instead, Federal has become one of the most well-known ammunition manufacturers on the market, but that didn't happen without struggle. In 1920, as the result of multiple internal issues, the company had to shut down until 1922, when it was bought by Charles L. Horn, who built the brand into what it is today.





Horn promoted his product by selling and distributing at gas stations, grocery stores and barber shops. He continued this aggressive marketing approach for the next two decades, which paid off in 1941, when he was awarded an $87 million contract to provide the U.S. government with ammunition for the war. Federal continued to produce ammunition for the government through the latter decades of the 1900s, supplying ammo for troops fighting in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam Conflict.





Growing steadily and expanding dramatically in the 50s and 60s, it wasn't until 1963 that Federal began producing centerfire ammunition for rifles and pistols. They continued to manufacture their high-quality shotgun shells and brought wins for competitive shooters, creating lifelong customers. Horn retired in 1977, and turned management of the company over to his son, William, who continued to grow the company with unrelenting marketing efforts, introducing the Premium line of ammunition for rifles and shotguns.





Federal Premium Ammunition still operates a plant in Anoka, Minnesota, where they employ nearly 1,000 people and produce the entire Federal line of ammunition for rifles, pistols, shotguns and rimfire weapons. They continue to make the popular Hydra-Shok pistol ammo here, as well as rifle ammunition topped with Nosler and Sierra bullets. Federal is an ongoing innovator, introducing its new Guard Dog ammo for handguns, V-shock ammo for rifles, and Black Cloud shells for shotgun. Federal Premium will undoubtedly continue to produce their high-quality ammunition for many years to come.





Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on YouTube for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.





Relevant Links:

Federal 9mm: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-9mm-ammo

Federal 45 auto: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-45-auto-ammo

Federal 5.56: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-556-ammo

Federal 223: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-223-ammo

Federal 380: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-380-ammo

Federal 308: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-308-win-ammo

Federal 6.5 Creedmoor: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-65-creedmoor-ammo

Federal 40 S&W: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-40-cal-ammo

Federal 30 30: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-30-30-ammo

Federal 357 Magnum: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-357-magnum-ammo

Federal 38 special: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-38-special-ammo

Federal 243: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-243-ammo

Federal 10mm: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-10mm-ammo

Federal Premium 300 Win Mag: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-300-win-mag-ammo

Federal Premium 30-06: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-30-06-ammo

Federal 7mm: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-7mm-rem-magnum-ammo

Federal 12 gauge: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-12-gauge-ammo

Federal 270: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-270-win-ammo

Federal 45-70: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo/federal-45-70-ammo





-~-~~-~~~-~~-~-

#federalammo #ammo #ammunition