What are variant strains?

2021年6月25日
https://youtu.be/lhdQYqVLWWQ?si=X3TS-Vy2I2w5n5_d
"検査"とは
https://x.com/hide_Q_/status/1781074618541052267
画期的な綿棒【特許】
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20130085472A1/en
「ウイルスは分離されなかったのです。それが問題なのです」
https://x.com/iroironasorairo/status/1499528734948618243
【遺伝子配列の最後 / 1番下部/AAAAAAAAAA･･････】
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/MN908947.3
未だ理解していない方はいますか？
https://x.com/binbou415/status/1903918066716852451
リトマス試験紙
https://x.com/hiroshi3517/status/1816627784166539662
=============================
https://x.com/pinky4851/status/1955559687950319712
(4) PCR の利用にあたっての留意点 最も重要なことは、PCR の成織だけで病原体を同定することは不可能であること、技術的限界から陰性の証明はできないことである。
https://www.maff.go.jp/j/syouan/douei/katiku_yobo/attach/pdf/byokanshishin-11.pdf