What are variant strains?
24 October 1929
24 October 1929
7 views • 1 day ago

2021年6月25日

https://youtu.be/lhdQYqVLWWQ?si=X3TS-Vy2I2w5n5_d



"検査"とは

https://x.com/hide_Q_/status/1781074618541052267



画期的な綿棒【特許】

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20130085472A1/en



「ウイルスは分離されなかったのです。それが問題なのです」

https://x.com/iroironasorairo/status/1499528734948618243



【遺伝子配列の最後 / 1番下部/AAAAAAAAAA･･････】

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/MN908947.3



未だ理解していない方はいますか？

https://x.com/binbou415/status/1903918066716852451



リトマス試験紙

https://x.com/hiroshi3517/status/1816627784166539662


=============================

https://x.com/pinky4851/status/1955559687950319712


【22ページ目の１番下】

(4) PCR の利用にあたっての留意点 最も重要なことは、PCR の成織だけで病原体を同定することは不可能であること、技術的限界から陰性の証明はできないことである。

https://www.maff.go.jp/j/syouan/douei/katiku_yobo/attach/pdf/byokanshishin-11.pdf

cdcpcrebs
