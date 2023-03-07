The Hidden Agenda for World Government - Norman Dodd Interview

This is not a new problem, but the scale is definitely of historical significance. A number of years ago a congressional investigation uncovered some facts about the manipulation of the United States government and the educational system by major philanthropic organizations. These “charitable institutions” formed a powerful and influential network that change the way Americans viewed history. Some may not wish to call it a conspiracy but the truth is often stranger than fiction. It is often more comfortable to believe in the lie than to admit that we are living our lives based on a lie, that we have been deceived and that we are letting others deceive our children.
Norman Dodd
http://www.preparingyou.com/wiki/Norman_Dodd
Schools as Tools
http://www.preparingyou.com/wiki/Schools_as_Tools
