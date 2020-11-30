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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven & Earth Ep. 10 Featuring Shout, and Michael Sweet,
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8 views • November 30, 2020
Thanks for tuning in prayer warriors!
On this week's show we bring you more loud praise with Shout, Barren, Cross, and Mad At The World. Also, a little more Christmas flavor with a wonderful rendition of a classic carol performed by Stryper's Michael Sweet.
Christ-centered motivation, laughs and more.
As always you can best support the show by getting the music you love at:
Apple Music
https://apple.co/3mnRXMh
Amazon Music
https://amzn.to/3qbQD1r
The Rock Almighty on Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun! US Sports Network.
I do not own any of the rights to the music featuring on the Rock Almighty.
On this week's show we bring you more loud praise with Shout, Barren, Cross, and Mad At The World. Also, a little more Christmas flavor with a wonderful rendition of a classic carol performed by Stryper's Michael Sweet.
Christ-centered motivation, laughs and more.
As always you can best support the show by getting the music you love at:
Apple Music
https://apple.co/3mnRXMh
Amazon Music
https://amzn.to/3qbQD1r
The Rock Almighty on Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun! US Sports Network.
I do not own any of the rights to the music featuring on the Rock Almighty.
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