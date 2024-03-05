Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Katie Halper, Ann Wright: Army Colonel ARRESTED Protesting Blinken Over Gaza (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1931 Subscribers
84 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

https://youtu.be/MmFIwJdLq1c?si=3iKWqLehdG12qrVa

4 Mar 2024

Watch the full conversation with Ann here: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rhsSbDAyaA


Retired U.S. Army Colonel Ann Wright discusses the U.S. and the Biden administration's complicity with Israel's genocide in Gaza.


Ann Wright is a 29 year US Army/Army Reserves veteran who retired as a Colonel and a former US diplomat who resigned in March 2003 in opposition to the war on Iraq. She served in Nicaragua, Grenada, Somalia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sierra Leone, Micronesia and Mongolia. In December 2001 she was on the small team that reopened the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. She is the co-author of the book "Dissent: Voices of Conscience." Read her article "Why Would Anyone Kill One’s Self In an Attempt to Stop A War?" https://covertactionmagazine.com/2024/02/26/why-would-anyone-kill-ones-self-in-an-attempt-to-stop-a-war/


***Please support The Katie Halper Show ***

For bonus content, exclusive interviews, to support independent media & to help make this program possible, please join us on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpershow


Get your Katie Halper Show Merch here! https://katiehalper.myspreadshop.com/all


Follow Katie on Twitter: @kthalps

Transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
protestjerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionblinkenthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket