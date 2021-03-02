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The Power of the Sea
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53 views • March 02, 2021
The Power of the Sea
“Have you explored the springs from which the seas come? Have you explored their depths?
Job 38:16 (NLT)
Quotes from the Bible are:
New Living Translation (NLT), copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale House Foundation.
Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers Inc., Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. All rights reserved.
“Have you explored the springs from which the seas come? Have you explored their depths?
Job 38:16 (NLT)
Quotes from the Bible are:
New Living Translation (NLT), copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale House Foundation.
Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers Inc., Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. All rights reserved.
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