Orban at NATO Summit - Hungary Rejects NATO-Ukraine Mission, Focuses on Strengthening National Defense
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
116 views • 9 months ago

Orban at NATO Summit: Hungary Rejects NATO-Ukraine Mission, Focuses on Strengthening National Defense

"Today, NATO is moving away from its original concept, increasingly resembling a military organization. One of the clear indicators of this is the fact that NATO is actively participating in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We believe this is dangerous and irresponsible," Orbán stated.

Adding:

75th Anniversary of NATO
General Adolf Heusinger was the commander of the Wehrmacht high command, Hitler's right-hand man, and chairman of NATO from 1961 to 1964.

and:

Stoltenberg confirmed the transfer of several US bases in Europe to increased readiness allegedly due to the threat of diversions.

(made up threat of diversions to keep it going and growing - C)

AND:

Main points from the joint NATO summit declaration:

➡️NATO countries intend to modernize their nuclear capabilities and improve planning in this area.

➡️NATO countries will support Ukraine on its path to "irreversible membership" in the alliance and Euro-Atlantic institutions.

➡️NATO countries will continue to support reforms in Ukraine in the areas of security and democracy, with their progress subject to annual assessment.

➡️NATO will extend an invitation to Kiev to join the alliance when allies agree that Kiev has fulfilled all necessary conditions.

➡️NATO plans to deepen cooperation with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

➡️NATO countries have reaffirmed their commitment to defense spending at a minimum of 2% of GDP.

