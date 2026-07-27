AI, Markets, and the NPC Society, an interview with Rex Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
As AI reshapes industries and influences human behavior, are we becoming passive participants instead of independent thinkers? Explore the connection between technology, financial markets, and the growing concern over a society driven by algorithms rather than awareness.
#AI #Technology #CriticalThinking #Innovation #Future #Markets #DigitalAge
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
2:53End Screen